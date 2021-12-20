EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) Falls -0.52%, Causing Bears To Lose

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.25B, closed the last trade at $21.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -0.52% during that session. The ESMT stock price is -83.07% off its 52-week high price of $38.83 and 5.89% above the 52-week low of $19.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.99K shares.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

Sporting -0.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the ESMT stock price touched $21.21 or saw a rise of 10.66%. Year-to-date, EngageSmart LLC shares have moved -37.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT) have changed -20.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -112.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -41.44% from current levels.

EngageSmart LLC (ESMT) estimates and forecasts

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart LLC is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EngageSmart LLC (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.69% with a share float percentage of 94.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EngageSmart LLC having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 97.21 million shares worth more than $3.31 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, General Atlantic, L.P. held 60.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Summit Partners, L.P., with the holding of over 26.93 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $917.13 million and represent 16.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.30% shares in the company for having 0.49 million shares of worth $16.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $7.59 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.