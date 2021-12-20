Does ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) has a beta value of 3.01 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.28 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 12.28% during that session. The THMO stock price is -247.66% off its 52-week high price of $4.45 and 16.41% above the 52-week low of $1.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 87560.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.24K shares.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) trade information

Sporting 12.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the THMO stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) have changed -22.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -368.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -368.75% from the levels at last check today.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 69.23%, compared to 7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.40% and 70.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.06 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.35 million and $1.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.90% for the current quarter and 73.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.00% over the past 5 years.

THMO Dividends

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.62% with a share float percentage of 4.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.27 million shares worth more than $0.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 67135.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.13 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.53% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.48 million while later fund manager owns 77065.0 shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.