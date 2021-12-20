Does PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $553.01M, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The PYR stock price is -385.83% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and 4.45% above the 52-week low of $2.36. The 3-month trading volume is 161.32K shares.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the PYR stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 16.84%. Year-to-date, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. shares have moved -12.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) have changed -33.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -311.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.60 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 75.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 75.71% from current levels.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.51% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.80% over the past 5 years.

PYR Dividends

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.47% with a share float percentage of 0.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PyroGenesis Canada Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $1.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TD Asset Management, Inc, with the holding of over 74966.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.51 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.