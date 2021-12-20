Could CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 4.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.61M, closed the last trade at $8.13 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 2.14% during that session. The CVM stock price is -403.2% off its 52-week high price of $40.91 and 12.92% above the 52-week low of $7.08. The 3-month trading volume is 711.48K shares.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) trade information

Sporting 2.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the CVM stock price touched $8.13 or saw a rise of 9.87%. Year-to-date, CEL-SCI Corporation shares have moved -30.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) have changed -26.43%.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CEL-SCI Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.76%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -82.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years.

CVM Dividends

CEL-SCI Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.53% with a share float percentage of 39.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CEL-SCI Corporation having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.81 million shares worth more than $24.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 2.8 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.32 million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 8.67% shares in the company for having 3.73 million shares of worth $41.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.09 million shares of worth $9.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.