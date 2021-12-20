COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) Gain 4.22%, Marking Win By Bears

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the last trade at $23.45 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 4.22% during that session. The CMPS stock price is -159.57% off its 52-week high price of $60.87 and 4.69% above the 52-week low of $22.35. The 3-month trading volume is 727.81K shares.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Sporting 4.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the CMPS stock price touched $23.45 or saw a rise of 11.64%. Year-to-date, COMPASS Pathways plc shares have moved -50.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have changed -31.19%.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that COMPASS Pathways plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.55%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.00% and 5.80% for the next quarter.

CMPS Dividends

COMPASS Pathways plc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.02% with a share float percentage of 19.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with COMPASS Pathways plc having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avidity Partners Management, LP with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $38.15 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Avidity Partners Management, LP held 2.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, with the holding of over 0.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.43 million and represent 2.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 0.42 million shares of worth $16.2 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $6.0 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.