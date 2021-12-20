Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $972.81M, closed the last trade at $15.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.25% during that session. The CRBU stock price is -106.65% off its 52-week high price of $32.65 and 5.06% above the 52-week low of $15.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 479.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) trade information

Sporting -0.25% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the CRBU stock price touched $15.80 or saw a rise of 13.47%. Year-to-date, Caribou Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -3.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) have changed -28.99%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -70.89% from current levels.

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (CRBU) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.5 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -46.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.30%.

CRBU Dividends

Caribou Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.