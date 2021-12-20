Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.33M, closed the last trade at $2.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 2.73% during that session. The BYFC stock price is -62.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.28 and 36.12% above the 52-week low of $1.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85130.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 111.57K shares.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) trade information

Sporting 2.73% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the BYFC stock price touched $2.63 or saw a rise of 24.86%. Year-to-date, Broadway Financial Corporation shares have moved 42.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC) have changed -1.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 82.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -470.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -470.34% from current levels.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.70% over the past 5 years.

BYFC Dividends

Broadway Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BYFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.82% with a share float percentage of 33.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Broadway Financial Corporation having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC with over 2.26 million shares worth more than $6.09 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC held 5.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 2.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.73 million and represent 4.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $2.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.