Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 2.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.12M, closed the last trade at $4.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -6.96% during that session. The BTCY stock price is -24.44% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 82.04% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 357.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) trade information

Sporting -6.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the BTCY stock price touched $4.01 or saw a rise of 16.46%. Year-to-date, Biotricity Inc. shares have moved 443.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) have changed -4.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.63% from current levels.

Biotricity Inc. (BTCY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.95% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.60% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.20% over the past 5 years.

BTCY Dividends

Biotricity Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.10% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biotricity Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Old Second National Bank of Aurora with over 15000.0 shares worth more than $47175.0. As of Jun 29, 2021, Old Second National Bank of Aurora held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Signature Wealth Management Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 12000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35281.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.