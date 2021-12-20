BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.80M, closed the recent trade at $2.01 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 14.86% during that session. The BCDA stock price is -172.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.48 and 17.91% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 60340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 144.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Sporting 14.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the BCDA stock price touched $2.01 or saw a rise of 5.63%. Year-to-date, BioCardia Inc. shares have moved -49.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) have changed -24.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.08% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -472.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -248.26% from the levels at last check today.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -63.99% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $34k and $46k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -41.20% for the current quarter and -56.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.90% over the past 5 years.

BCDA Dividends

BioCardia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.65% with a share float percentage of 35.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioCardia Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Roumell Asset Management LLC with over 1.26 million shares worth more than $4.99 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Roumell Asset Management LLC held 25.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Captrust Financial Advisors, with the holding of over 0.66 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.62 million and represent 13.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 25.94% shares in the company for having 1.26 million shares of worth $5.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.29 million shares of worth $1.15 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.98% of company’s outstanding stock.