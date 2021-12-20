Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) swung 2.96%

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $378.97M, closed the last trade at $12.17 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The CRTX stock price is -902.3% off its 52-week high price of $121.98 and 12.0% above the 52-week low of $10.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) trade information

Sporting 2.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the CRTX stock price touched $12.17 or saw a rise of 5.73%. Year-to-date, Cortexyme Inc. shares have moved -56.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) have changed -13.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $96.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -688.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 83.57% from current levels.

Cortexyme Inc. (CRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cortexyme Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -7.98%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.20% and -10.10% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -35.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.30%.

CRTX Dividends

Cortexyme Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.92% with a share float percentage of 94.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cortexyme Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are EPIQ Capital Group, LLC with over 3.66 million shares worth more than $131.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, EPIQ Capital Group, LLC held 12.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 3.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.8 million and represent 11.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.63% shares in the company for having 2.26 million shares of worth $81.34 million while later fund manager owns 2.09 million shares of worth $75.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 7.05% of company’s outstanding stock.