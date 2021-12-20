Analysts Are Recommending Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) As A Buy Candidate

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has seen 2.42 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $635.54M, closed the last trade at $13.70 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The PRLD stock price is -596.2% off its 52-week high price of $95.38 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $10.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 526.97K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Sporting 0.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the PRLD stock price touched $13.70 or saw a rise of 12.01%. Year-to-date, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares have moved -80.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) have changed -12.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -352.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -45.99% from current levels.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.15%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.00% and -46.70% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 29.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.10%.

PRLD Dividends

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.42% with a share float percentage of 92.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 15.72 million shares worth more than $450.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 33.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 10.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.85 million and represent 21.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 0.93 million shares of worth $33.36 million while later fund manager owns 0.87 million shares of worth $30.89 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.