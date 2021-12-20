An In-Depth Look At DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $959.98M, closed the last trade at $23.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -1.04% during that session. The DICE stock price is -70.53% off its 52-week high price of $40.50 and 7.75% above the 52-week low of $21.91. The 3-month trading volume is 211.92K shares.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) trade information

Sporting -1.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the DICE stock price touched $23.75 or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -35.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) have changed -36.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -152.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.63% from current levels.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (DICE) estimates and forecasts

DICE Dividends

DICE Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.63% with a share float percentage of 36.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DICE Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Samson Rock Capital, LLP with over 7333.0 shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Samson Rock Capital, LLP held 0.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-Small Cap II Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 44684.0 shares of worth $1.46 million while later fund manager owns 4793.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.