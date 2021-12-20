ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) Forecast To Gain 67.16% To Hit Consensus Price Target

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $949.39M, closed the last trade at $23.89 per share which meant it gained $1.02 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The ALXO stock price is -306.66% off its 52-week high price of $97.15 and 8.71% above the 52-week low of $21.81. The 3-month trading volume is 355.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the ALXO stock price touched $23.89 or saw a rise of 22.11%. Year-to-date, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares have moved -72.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) have changed -44.16%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $103.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -331.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.88% from current levels.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -59.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.29%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2021 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -30.60% and -8.30% for the next quarter.

ALXO Dividends

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 25 and August 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.29% with a share float percentage of 102.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. having a total of 174 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are venBio Partners LLC with over 9.7 million shares worth more than $530.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, venBio Partners LLC held 24.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vivo Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 4.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.75 million and represent 10.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $38.35 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $45.03 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.