A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $526.80M, closed the last trade at $12.51 per share which meant it lost -$1.23 on the day or -8.95% during that session. The TYRA stock price is -150.68% off its 52-week high price of $31.36 and -1.52% below the 52-week low of $12.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 246.61K shares.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) trade information

Sporting -8.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the TYRA stock price touched $12.51 or saw a rise of 35.71%. Year-to-date, Tyra Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -51.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -29.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) have changed -53.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -147.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -147.8% from current levels.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (TYRA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -129.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.70%.

TYRA Dividends

Tyra Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tyra Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.13% with a share float percentage of 88.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyra Biosciences Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $21.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Frazier Management LLC held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jennison Associates LLC, with the holding of over 0.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.25 million and represent 1.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and PGIM Jennison Health Sciences Fd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.10% shares in the company for having 0.45 million shares of worth $8.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $6.1 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.