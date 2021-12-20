2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Shares Have Inclined 136.60% Year To Date

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) has seen 2.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $807.98M, closed the last trade at $32.58 per share which meant it gained $2.78 on the day or 9.33% during that session. The TSVT stock price is -96.44% off its 52-week high price of $64.00 and 57.73% above the 52-week low of $13.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 488.55K shares.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Sporting 9.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days. Year-to-date, 2seventy bio Inc. shares have moved 136.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) have changed -8.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41.00 while the price target rests at a high of $72.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.84% from current levels.

2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) estimates and forecasts

TSVT Dividends

2seventy bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in January this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.09% with a share float percentage of 8.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 2seventy bio Inc. having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company.