-12.68 Fall Turns Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) has seen 3.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $762.60M, closed the last trade at $15.50 per share which meant it lost -$2.25 on the day or -12.68% during that session. The EWTX stock price is -161.23% off its 52-week high price of $40.49 and 14.9% above the 52-week low of $13.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 153.85K shares.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) trade information

Sporting -12.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 12/17/21 when the EWTX stock price touched $15.50 or saw a rise of 25.41%. Year-to-date, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -48.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) have changed -25.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -119.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -93.55% from current levels.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.22% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.30% for the industry.

EWTX Dividends

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.53% with a share float percentage of 104.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 13.94 million shares worth more than $297.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 28.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 5.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $119.18 million and represent 11.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $11.3 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $12.26 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.