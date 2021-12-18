Yalla Group Limited (NYSE: YALA): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.97% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the YALA share is $41.35, that puts it down -561.6 from that peak though still a striking 5.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.88. The company’s market capitalization is $927.12M, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. YALA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) trade information

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) registered a 0.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.97% in intraday trading to $6.25 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.89%, and it has moved by -30.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, YALA is trading at a discount of -108.0% off the target high and -12.0% off the low.

Yalla Group Limited (YALA) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 105.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.4 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.83 million and $48.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 106.60% and then jump by 51.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -113.00% in 2021.

YALA Dividends

Yalla Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s Major holders

Yalla Group Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.61%, with the float percentage being 13.61%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.0 million shares (or 1.68% of all shares), a total value of $39.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.21 million shares, is of Franchise Capital Limited’s that is approximately 1.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Social Media Index ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.09% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 million.