Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.79% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the WKSP share is $16.40, that puts it down -496.36 from that peak though still a striking 12.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.40. The company’s market capitalization is $47.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 546.02K shares over the past three months.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP) trade information

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) registered a -13.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.79% in intraday trading to $2.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -29.85%, and it has moved by -34.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.84%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.25, which implies an increase of 75.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, WKSP is trading at a discount of -427.27% off the target high and -190.91% off the low.

Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Worksport Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Worksport Ltd. (WKSP) shares have gone down -71.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -45.00% against -28.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.00%. While earnings are projected to return -122.70% in 2021.

WKSP Dividends

Worksport Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSP)’s Major holders

Worksport Ltd. insiders own 7.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.