Why Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.11% or $0.43. The 52-week high for the STTK share is $60.52, that puts it down -583.84 from that peak though still a striking 10.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.88. The company’s market capitalization is $383.03M, and the average trade volume was 360.00K shares over the past three months.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. STTK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) trade information

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) registered a 5.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.11% in intraday trading to $8.85 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.23%, and it has moved by -18.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.50, which implies an increase of 80.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.00 and $47.00 respectively. As a result, STTK is trading at a discount of -431.07% off the target high and -419.77% off the low.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shattuck Labs Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) shares have gone down -70.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.39% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 71.40% this quarter and then drop -51.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -66.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.95 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.44 million and $1.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.90% and then jump by 45.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -39.10% in 2021.

STTK Dividends

Shattuck Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shattuck Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s Major holders

Shattuck Labs Inc. insiders own 23.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.05%, with the float percentage being 83.20%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 111 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.29 million shares (or 14.88% of all shares), a total value of $182.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 13.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $162.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shattuck Labs Inc. (STTK) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $23.11 million.