We Just Learned Something New! After Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN)’s 1.59% Gain This Week

During the last session, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.00% or $0.32. The 52-week high for the APEN share is $10.39, that puts it down -24.88 from that peak though still a striking 61.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.23. The company’s market capitalization is $334.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 252.45K shares over the past three months.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. APEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) trade information

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) registered a 4.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.00% in intraday trading to $8.32 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.59%, and it has moved by -10.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.11%. The short interest in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) is 54680.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.33, which implies an increase of 37.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, APEN is trading at a discount of -68.27% off the target high and -44.23% off the low.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) shares have gone down -4.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.36% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -172.70% this quarter and then drop -92.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 46.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.76 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.83 million and $12.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.00% and then jump by 30.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.40%. While earnings are projected to return 22.00% in 2021.

APEN Dividends

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s Major holders

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. insiders own 20.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.60%, with the float percentage being 67.40%. CPMG INC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.11 million shares (or 11.50% of all shares), a total value of $10.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Stonepine Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $7.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $0.48 million.