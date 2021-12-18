Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP)

During the last session, Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $129.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.36% or $6.56. The 52-week high for the TRUP share is $158.25, that puts it down -22.64 from that peak though still a striking 45.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.74. The company’s market capitalization is $5.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 409.38K shares over the past three months.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. TRUP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) trade information

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) registered a 5.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.36% in intraday trading to $129.04 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.51%, and it has moved by -3.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.12%. The short interest in Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) is 3.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $134.86, which implies an increase of 4.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $97.00 and $183.00 respectively. As a result, TRUP is trading at a discount of -41.82% off the target high and 24.83% off the low.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trupanion Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) shares have gone up 21.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -443.75% against -10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -171.40% this quarter and then drop -77.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $177.56 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $187.67 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $130.12 million and $142.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.50% and then jump by 31.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.50%. While earnings are projected to return -211.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

TRUP Dividends

Trupanion Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s Major holders

Trupanion Inc. insiders own 9.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.60%, with the float percentage being 103.33%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 337 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.87 million shares (or 14.59% of all shares), a total value of $675.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $433.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) shares are Smallcap World Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $267.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 million, or about 5.59% of the stock, which is worth about $205.96 million.