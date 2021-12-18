The Current Price For Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s traded shares were 5.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.75% or -$1.76. The 52-week high for the CPE share is $65.45, that puts it down -44.86 from that peak though still a striking 72.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.22. The company’s market capitalization is $2.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. CPE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.45.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) registered a -3.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.75% in intraday trading to $45.18 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.32%, and it has moved by -23.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 218.17%. The short interest in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is 6.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $70.07, which implies an increase of 35.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $56.00 and $93.00 respectively. As a result, CPE is trading at a discount of -105.84% off the target high and -23.95% off the low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Callon Petroleum Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares have gone down -16.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 217.48% against -12.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 282.80% this quarter and then jump 128.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $418.45 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $465.3 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $290.03 million and $295.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.30% and then jump by 57.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.10%. While earnings are projected to return 174.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Callon Petroleum Company insiders own 2.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.09%, with the float percentage being 90.97%. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 273 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.19 million shares (or 11.08% of all shares), a total value of $303.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $297.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $64.45 million.