The Current Price For Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s traded shares were 2.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.18% or $2.57. The 52-week high for the AGIO share is $62.15, that puts it down -82.96 from that peak though still a striking 14.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.91B, and the average trade volume was 514.30K shares over the past three months.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AGIO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.59.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) trade information

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) registered a 8.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.18% in intraday trading to $33.97 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.84%, and it has moved by -14.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $59.88, which implies an increase of 43.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, AGIO is trading at a discount of -179.66% off the target high and -8.92% off the low.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) shares have gone down -44.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 641.35% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.20% this quarter and then drop -27.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -97.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.6 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.68 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.02 million and $44.05 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -93.20% and then drop by -93.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.60%. While earnings are projected to return 30.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

AGIO Dividends

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s Major holders

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.24%, with the float percentage being 109.53%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 287 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.88 million shares (or 11.27% of all shares), a total value of $406.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.85 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 9.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $353.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund owns about 6.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $302.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.77 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $91.55 million.