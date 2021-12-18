The $51.39 Is The Price At Which Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.30% or $0.66. The 52-week high for the AMR share is $69.29, that puts it down -34.83 from that peak though still a striking 79.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.52. The company’s market capitalization is $968.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 304.52K shares over the past three months.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.8.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) trade information

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) registered a 1.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.30% in intraday trading to $51.39 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.53%, and it has moved by 5.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 280.67%. The short interest in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) is 0.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.79 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.00, which implies an increase of 33.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $77.00 and $77.00 respectively. As a result, AMR is trading at a discount of -49.83% off the target high and -49.83% off the low.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares have gone up 130.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 203.41% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 174.70% this quarter and then jump 197.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $471.8 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $479.35 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $330.65 million and $323.85 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 42.70% and then jump by 48.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return -13.00% in 2021.

AMR Dividends

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 05 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR)’s Major holders

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. insiders own 16.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.78%, with the float percentage being 75.97%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 7.73% of all shares), a total value of $36.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.06 million shares, is of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s that is approximately 5.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $6.76 million.