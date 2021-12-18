The $24.45 Is The Price At Which Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s traded shares were 1.74 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.52% or $1.28. The 52-week high for the SSYS share is $56.95, that puts it down -132.92 from that peak though still a striking 27.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.82. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average trade volume was 1.19 million shares over the past three months.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. SSYS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) registered a 5.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.52% in intraday trading to $24.45 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by -20.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.65%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.14, which implies an increase of 35.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $48.00 respectively. As a result, SSYS is trading at a discount of -96.32% off the target high and 10.02% off the low.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stratasys Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares have gone up 10.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.00% against -7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then drop -123.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $150.08 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $157.79 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $127.89 million and $142.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.30% and then jump by 10.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 28.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.00% per annum.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Stratasys Ltd. insiders own 2.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.51%, with the float percentage being 75.04%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 204 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.87 million shares (or 15.67% of all shares), a total value of $229.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 million shares, is of Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $120.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 3.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.28 million, or about 4.03% of the stock, which is worth about $45.03 million.