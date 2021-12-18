The $17.92 Value Of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.87% or $1.46. The 52-week high for the FULC share is $33.10, that puts it down -84.71 from that peak though still a striking 61.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.85. The company’s market capitalization is $724.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 546.91K shares over the past three months.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FULC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) trade information

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) registered a 8.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.87% in intraday trading to $17.92 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.12%, and it has moved by 2.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.48%. The short interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) is 2.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.43, which implies an increase of 49.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, FULC is trading at a discount of -156.7% off the target high and 10.71% off the low.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) shares have gone up 102.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.47% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.10% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.25 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.35 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.85 million and $4.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.80% and then drop by -44.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 29.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.40% per annum.

FULC Dividends

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s Major holders

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 6.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.14%, with the float percentage being 96.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 143 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.04 million shares (or 14.91% of all shares), a total value of $170.52 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of TRV GP III, LLC’s that is approximately 12.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $139.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 2.82% of the stock, which is worth about $32.3 million.