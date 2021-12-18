Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) Rose 7.3% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -50.72%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.56. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.01% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the SIOX share is $3.60, that puts it down -162.77 from that peak though still a striking 7.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.27. The company’s market capitalization is $105.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. SIOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) trade information

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) registered a 3.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.01% in intraday trading to $1.37 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.14%, and it has moved by -18.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.37%. The short interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) is 1.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.80, which implies an increase of 82.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, SIOX is trading at a discount of -629.93% off the target high and -337.96% off the low.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) shares have gone down -49.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.76% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.00% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.00%. While earnings are projected to return 78.80% in 2021.

SIOX Dividends

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s Major holders

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. insiders own 27.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.24%, with the float percentage being 41.48%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.49 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $14.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.19 million shares, is of Consonance Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 4.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (SIOX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.78 million.