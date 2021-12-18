Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT):The Stock Was Up 8.73 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.32% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the SGHT share is $42.57, that puts it down -123.82 from that peak though still a striking 8.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.36. The company’s market capitalization is $967.55M, and the average trade volume was 270.27K shares over the past three months.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SGHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) trade information

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) registered a 0.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.32% in intraday trading to $19.02 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by -13.23% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.33, which implies an increase of 51.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $43.00 respectively. As a result, SGHT is trading at a discount of -126.08% off the target high and -89.27% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.25 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.08 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -34.10% in 2021.

SGHT Dividends

Sight Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s Major holders

Sight Sciences Inc. insiders own 29.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.85%, with the float percentage being 57.90%. AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Aug 30, 2021, the company held over 0.74 million shares (or 1.56% of all shares), a total value of $20.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Aug 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $5.74 million.