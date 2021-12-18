Should NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) Revive After A -177.82% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s traded shares were 0.76 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the NGMS share is $73.54, that puts it down -177.82 from that peak though still a striking 14.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.68. The company’s market capitalization is $723.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 123.40K shares over the past three months.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) trade information

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $26.47 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.71%, and it has moved by -29.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.24%. The short interest in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.00, which implies an increase of 52.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $63.00 respectively. As a result, NGMS is trading at a discount of -138.01% off the target high and -88.89% off the low.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NeoGames S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) shares have gone down -62.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.13% against 13.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 59.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.46 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 268.70% in 2021.

NGMS Dividends

NeoGames S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s Major holders

NeoGames S.A. insiders own 59.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.79%, with the float percentage being 56.75%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 118 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.77 million shares (or 3.00% of all shares), a total value of $47.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $35.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $18.33 million.