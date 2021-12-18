SCWX’s 9.63% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.75% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the SCWX share is $26.89, that puts it down -54.45 from that peak though still a striking 29.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average trade volume was 188.51K shares over the past three months.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.60. SCWX has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) trade information

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) registered a 11.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.75% in intraday trading to $17.41 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.63%, and it has moved by -15.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.83, which implies a decrease of -3.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.50 and $19.50 respectively. As a result, SCWX is trading at a discount of -12.0% off the target high and 22.46% off the low.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that SecureWorks Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) shares have gone down -18.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -104.55% against 9.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $132.92 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $130.62 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.30%. While earnings are projected to return 31.50% in 2021.

SCWX Dividends

SecureWorks Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s Major holders

SecureWorks Corp. insiders own 18.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.86%, with the float percentage being 90.17%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.54 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $30.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.84 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 5.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 1.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 3.67% of the stock, which is worth about $10.37 million.