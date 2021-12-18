Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN)

During the last session, Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)’s traded shares were 0.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.35% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the THRN share is $10.13, that puts it down -71.69 from that peak though still a striking -1.86% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.01. The company’s market capitalization is $299.60M, and the average trade volume was 265.17K shares over the past three months.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) trade information

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) registered a -6.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.35% in intraday trading to $5.90 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.24%, and it has moved by -40.70% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.75, which implies an increase of 49.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, THRN is trading at a discount of -120.34% off the target high and -86.44% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 84.40% in 2021.

THRN Dividends

Thorne HealthTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)’s Major holders

Thorne HealthTech Inc. insiders own 76.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.39%, with the float percentage being 52.05%. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.12 million shares (or 2.14% of all shares), a total value of $9.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund and Columbia Fds Var Ser Tr II-Var Port-Partners Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Scout Small Cap Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 93170.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $0.81 million.