Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB)

During the last session, Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.54, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.81% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CNTB share is $29.27, that puts it down -544.71 from that peak though still a striking 9.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.10. The company’s market capitalization is $261.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 323.90K shares over the past three months.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) trade information

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) registered a -3.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.81% in intraday trading to $4.54 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.61%, and it has moved by -62.97% in 30 days. The short interest in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) is 0.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.4 day(s) to cover.

CNTB Dividends

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)’s Major holders

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.24%, with the float percentage being 33.24%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.99 million shares (or 12.16% of all shares), a total value of $136.53 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.93 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 1.22% of the stock, which is worth about $16.53 million.