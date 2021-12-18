Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s traded shares were 0.9 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.99, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.78% or -$1.3. The 52-week high for the RAIN share is $23.90, that puts it down -99.33 from that peak though still a striking 3.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.57. The company’s market capitalization is $315.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 81600.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 65.64K shares over the past three months.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. RAIN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.48.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) trade information

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) registered a -9.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.78% in intraday trading to $11.99 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.44%, and it has moved by -29.43% in 30 days. The short interest in Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) is 0.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.25, which implies an increase of 52.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, RAIN is trading at a discount of -133.53% off the target high and -75.15% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -93.40% in 2021.

RAIN Dividends

Rain Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN)’s Major holders

Rain Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 18.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.70%, with the float percentage being 108.24%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 9.92% of all shares), a total value of $40.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 9.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $39.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (RAIN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.28 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $4.71 million.