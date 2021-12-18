POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT) Is Worth Evaluating At $5.60

During the last session, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s traded shares were 0.77 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.94% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the PNT share is $18.08, that puts it down -222.86 from that peak though still a striking 15.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $535.70M, and the average trade volume was 183.52K shares over the past three months.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. PNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) registered a 15.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.94% in intraday trading to $5.60 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.13%, and it has moved by -37.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.03%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.00, which implies an increase of 65.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, PNT is trading at a discount of -310.71% off the target high and -42.86% off the low.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. insiders own 19.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.69%, with the float percentage being 43.07%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 31 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.77 million shares (or 3.08% of all shares), a total value of $28.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Boxer Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $25.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $3.52 million.