Phreesia Inc. (NYSE: PHR)’s Stock Is Up 10.87%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s traded shares were 0.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.87% or $4.34. The 52-week high for the PHR share is $81.59, that puts it down -84.34 from that peak though still a striking 10.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.45. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35B, and the average trade volume was 416.17K shares over the past three months.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) trade information

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) registered a 10.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.87% in intraday trading to $44.26 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.40%, and it has moved by -39.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.46, which implies an increase of 29.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, PHR is trading at a discount of -83.01% off the target high and -15.23% off the low.

Phreesia Inc. (PHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Phreesia Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares have gone down -22.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -221.74% against 12.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -277.80% this quarter and then drop -230.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $48.76 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.16 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 84.70% in 2021.

PHR Dividends

Phreesia Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR)’s Major holders

Phreesia Inc. insiders own 3.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.20%, with the float percentage being 104.85%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 275 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.83 million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $483.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.28 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 12.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $387.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Phreesia Inc. (PHR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $224.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 4.26% of the stock, which is worth about $134.56 million.