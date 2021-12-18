PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) Has Lost -67.67% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.04% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the PAYS share is $5.69, that puts it down -279.33 from that peak though still a striking 2.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $80.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 282.36K shares over the past three months.

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) trade information

PaySign Inc. (PAYS) registered a 2.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $1.50 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.29%, and it has moved by -26.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.70%. The short interest in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.38 day(s) to cover.

PaySign Inc. (PAYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PaySign Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PaySign Inc. (PAYS) shares have gone down -52.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.67% against 21.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 25.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.81 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.45 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled -$152k and $7.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5,238.20% and then jump by 30.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.00%. While earnings are projected to return -235.80% in 2021.

PAYS Dividends

PaySign Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)’s Major holders

PaySign Inc. insiders own 38.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.09%, with the float percentage being 29.53%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 3.25% of all shares), a total value of $4.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.46 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.93 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PaySign Inc. (PAYS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 1.23% of the stock, which is worth about $1.72 million.