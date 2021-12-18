Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: OSMT):The Stock Was Down -2.04 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.17% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the OSMT share is $6.00, that puts it down -512.24 from that peak though still a striking -2.04% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $85.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 852.76K shares over the past three months.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OSMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) trade information

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) registered a -7.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.17% in intraday trading to $0.98 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.89%, and it has moved by -42.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.49%. The short interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) is 0.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 83.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, OSMT is trading at a discount of -614.29% off the target high and -410.2% off the low.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) shares have gone down -65.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.76% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -121.40% this quarter and then jump 69.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $25.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.5 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.04 million and $34.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -30.90% and then drop by -17.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 74.60% in 2021.

OSMT Dividends

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)’s Major holders

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc insiders own 30.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.13%, with the float percentage being 49.33%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 60 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.42 million shares (or 1.71% of all shares), a total value of $4.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.6 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 81171.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.