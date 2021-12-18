Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) Stock Dropped -28.14% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares were 0.94 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.85% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the OLK share is $42.20, that puts it down -126.64 from that peak though still a striking 5.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.54. The company’s market capitalization is $2.22B, and the average trade volume was 270.57K shares over the past three months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) registered a -4.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.85% in intraday trading to $18.62 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.77%, and it has moved by -28.14% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.25, which implies an increase of 51.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, OLK is trading at a discount of -136.31% off the target high and -77.23% off the low.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.84%, with the float percentage being 17.84%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 3.21% of all shares), a total value of $137.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.69 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $132.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 0.84% of the stock, which is worth about $36.0 million.