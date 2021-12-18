Now Is A Good Time To Buy Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX)

During the last session, Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s traded shares were 0.81 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.81% or -$0.73. The 52-week high for the RDBX share is $27.22, that puts it down -215.78 from that peak though still a striking -5.8% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.12. The company’s market capitalization is $398.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) trade information

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) registered a -7.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.81% in intraday trading to $8.62 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.71%, and it has moved by -33.95% in 30 days. The short interest in Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 64.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, RDBX is trading at a discount of -306.03% off the target high and -74.01% off the low.

RDBX Dividends

Redbox Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX)’s Major holders

Redbox Entertainment Inc. insiders own 6.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 132.34%, with the float percentage being 141.88%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.67 million shares (or 18.58% of all shares), a total value of $26.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Basso Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Redbox Entertainment Inc. (RDBX) shares are RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Low Duration Fixed Inc Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50471.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.