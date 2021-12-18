MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.20% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the YGMZ share is $58.00, that puts it down -3018.28 from that peak though still a striking 18.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $28.89M, and the average trade volume was 164.68K shares over the past three months.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) registered a 2.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.20% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.07%, and it has moved by -31.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.37%.

While earnings are projected to return -38.50% in 2021.

YGMZ Dividends

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited insiders own 55.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.12%, with the float percentage being 0.26%. Wells Fargo & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6300.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $29925.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3831.0 shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18197.0.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 8334.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $30335.0 market value.