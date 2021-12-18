Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) Could Post A 49.24% Or More Growth

During the last session, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.69% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the MIGI share is $17.25, that puts it down -99.88 from that peak though still a striking 88.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $577.35M, and the average trade volume was 152.74K shares over the past three months.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MIGI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) trade information

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) registered a 8.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.69% in intraday trading to $8.63 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 37.86%, and it has moved by -16.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 612.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 49.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, MIGI is trading at a discount of -96.99% off the target high and -96.99% off the low.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (MIGI) shares have gone up 8.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.38% against 9.40.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.95 million by the end of Jun 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.70%. While earnings are projected to return 14.00% in 2021.

MIGI Dividends

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI)’s Major holders

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. insiders own 27.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.05%, with the float percentage being 0.06%.