LSPD’s -8.01% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.41% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the LSPD share is $130.02, that puts it down -221.75 from that peak though still a striking 3.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.04. The company’s market capitalization is $7.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) registered a 1.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.41% in intraday trading to $40.41 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.01%, and it has moved by -40.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.73%. The short interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 3.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.12, which implies an increase of 59.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $156.37 respectively. As a result, LSPD is trading at a discount of -286.96% off the target high and -33.63% off the low.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares have gone down -50.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -134.78% against 11.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -13.50%. While earnings are projected to return -89.50% in 2021.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. insiders own 9.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.35%, with the float percentage being 66.81%. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec is the largest shareholder of the company, while 373 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 16.41% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.83 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 4.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $658.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 4.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $473.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.18 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $210.01 million.