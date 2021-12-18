Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) Received An -74.01% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.63% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the LMNL share is $7.07, that puts it down -573.33 from that peak though still a striking 16.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.88. The company’s market capitalization is $33.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 175.94K shares over the past three months.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. LMNL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.27.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) trade information

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) registered a 9.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.63% in intraday trading to $1.05 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.00%, and it has moved by -34.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.33%. The short interest in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.40, which implies an increase of 76.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.14 and $5.66 respectively. As a result, LMNL is trading at a discount of -439.05% off the target high and -199.05% off the low.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liminal BioSciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liminal BioSciences Inc. (LMNL) shares have gone down -74.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.76% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.90% this quarter and then jump 172.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 633.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $110k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.95 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $501.06k and $858.85k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -78.00% and then jump by 3,154.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.90%. While earnings are projected to return 65.80% in 2021.

LMNL Dividends

Liminal BioSciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s Major holders

Liminal BioSciences Inc. insiders own 64.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.50%, with the float percentage being 1.40%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 37544.0 shares (or 0.13% of all shares), a total value of $86726.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26320.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $60799.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 22737.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52522.0 market value.