Is Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) Hit More of the Losses Given A -52.3% Dip From High?

During the last session, Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.43% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the PCVX share is $33.75, that puts it down -52.3 from that peak though still a striking 30.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.51. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 154.75K shares over the past three months.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. PCVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) trade information

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) registered a 4.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.43% in intraday trading to $22.16 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by -11.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.62%. The short interest in Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) is 1.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.50, which implies an increase of 56.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $55.00 respectively. As a result, PCVX is trading at a discount of -148.19% off the target high and -103.07% off the low.

Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vaxcyte Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) shares have gone up 1.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.42% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.10% this quarter and then drop -53.70% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -190.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 11.80% per annum.

PCVX Dividends

Vaxcyte Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vaxcyte Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s Major holders

Vaxcyte Inc. insiders own 7.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.68%, with the float percentage being 97.22%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.71 million shares (or 14.77% of all shares), a total value of $173.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.56 million shares, is of Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $102.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.09 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $28.54 million.