Is Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s traded shares were 2.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.41% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the HIPO share is $15.05, that puts it down -451.28 from that peak though still a striking 6.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.64B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) trade information

Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) registered a 3.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.41% in intraday trading to $2.73 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.85%, and it has moved by -28.72% in 30 days. The short interest in Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) is 3.47 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.70, which implies an increase of 59.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.40 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, HIPO is trading at a discount of -193.04% off the target high and -97.8% off the low.

HIPO Dividends

Hippo Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)’s Major holders

Hippo Holdings Inc. insiders own 19.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.90%, with the float percentage being 44.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 82 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.1 million shares (or 0.91% of all shares), a total value of $23.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.85 million, or about 0.33% of the stock, which is worth about $8.65 million.