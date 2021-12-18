Is Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) Still A Buy After sinking -9.30% Last Week?

During the last session, Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $0.35. The 52-week high for the ATHA share is $34.79, that puts it down -183.08 from that peak though still a striking 27.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.88. The company’s market capitalization is $448.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 438.24K shares over the past three months.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ATHA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) trade information

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $12.29 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.30%, and it has moved by -18.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.44%. The short interest in Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $33.75, which implies an increase of 63.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, ATHA is trading at a discount of -314.97% off the target high and -30.19% off the low.

Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Athira Pharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) shares have gone up 14.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.60% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 56.20% this quarter and then drop -133.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -266.80% in 2021.

ATHA Dividends

Athira Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s Major holders

Athira Pharma Inc. insiders own 4.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.93%, with the float percentage being 74.38%. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.43 million shares (or 9.20% of all shares), a total value of $63.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.65 million shares, is of RTW Investments LP’s that is approximately 7.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $48.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $8.52 million.