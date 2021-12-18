How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) Given A -69.4% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s traded shares were 0.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $56.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the CYRX share is $86.30, that puts it down -52.29 from that peak though still a striking 25.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.66B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 396.48K shares over the past three months.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CYRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) trade information

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.46% in intraday trading to $56.67 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.71%, and it has moved by -22.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.25%. The short interest in Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) is 3.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.11, which implies an increase of 39.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $96.00 respectively. As a result, CYRX is trading at a discount of -69.4% off the target high and -58.81% off the low.

Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cryoport Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) shares have gone down -6.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 25.00% against 26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.70% this quarter and then jump 90.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 180.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.68 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $56.64 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.54 million and $48.36 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 418.80% and then jump by 17.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.10%. While earnings are projected to return -254.30% in 2021.

CYRX Dividends

Cryoport Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cryoport Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s Major holders

Cryoport Inc. insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.94%, with the float percentage being 96.44%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 300 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.01 million shares (or 13.15% of all shares), a total value of $312.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.4 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $176.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cryoport Inc. (CYRX) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 4.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 10.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $318.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 2.56% of the stock, which is worth about $60.9 million.