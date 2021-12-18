How Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ: CLLS) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -66.48% YTD?

During the last session, Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.81% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the CLLS share is $34.71, that puts it down -282.69 from that peak though still a striking 14.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $435.54M, and the average trade volume was 225.64K shares over the past three months.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CLLS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.83.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) trade information

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) registered a 9.81% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.81% in intraday trading to $9.07 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.83%, and it has moved by -3.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.78%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.45, which implies an increase of 66.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, CLLS is trading at a discount of -451.27% off the target high and -10.25% off the low.

Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cellectis S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares have gone down -37.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -63.35% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.30% this quarter and then jump 49.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.14 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.71 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.02 million and $15.63 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.10% and then jump by 90.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.40%. While earnings are projected to return 20.70% in 2021.

CLLS Dividends

Cellectis S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s Major holders

Cellectis S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.16%, with the float percentage being 33.16%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 8.32% of all shares), a total value of $47.7 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.34 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 3.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.21 million, or about 4.87% of the stock, which is worth about $27.92 million.