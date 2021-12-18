GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: GTBP): Can A Stock That’s Down -49.36% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.69% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the GTBP share is $19.73, that puts it down -440.55 from that peak though still a striking 18.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $114.61M, and the average trade volume was 315.26K shares over the past three months.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GTBP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) trade information

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) registered a 3.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.69% in intraday trading to $3.65, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.96%, and it has moved by -27.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.70%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 85.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, GTBP is trading at a discount of -612.33% off the target high and -584.93% off the low.

GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GT Biopharma Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) shares have gone down -78.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.80% against 7.30.

While earnings are projected to return 43.50% in 2021.

GTBP Dividends

GT Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP)’s Major holders

GT Biopharma Inc. insiders own 21.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.79%, with the float percentage being 34.06%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 6.69% of all shares), a total value of $21.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.98 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 2.58% of the stock, which is worth about $4.84 million.