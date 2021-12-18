Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Down -58.02% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s traded shares were 0.51 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.95, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.11% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the FNCH share is $22.50, that puts it down -151.4 from that peak though still a striking 0.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.93. The company’s market capitalization is $430.32M, and the average trade volume was 96.93K shares over the past three months.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. FNCH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.42.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) trade information

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) registered a -8.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.11% in intraday trading to $8.95 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.93%, and it has moved by -44.44% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.00, which implies an increase of 70.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, FNCH is trading at a discount of -279.89% off the target high and -201.68% off the low.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.20% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -89.60% in 2021.

FNCH Dividends

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)’s Major holders

Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. insiders own 49.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.33%, with the float percentage being 28.23%. Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.21 million shares (or 2.55% of all shares), a total value of $19.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.81 million shares, is of Bleichroeder LP’s that is approximately 1.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Finch Therapeutics Group Inc. (FNCH) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Endeavor Equity Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-Aperture Endeavor Equity Fd owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21299.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.34 million.